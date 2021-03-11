Nine civilians injured in grenade attack outside Srinagar’s Mughal garden

Srinagar, August 21
Nine civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Nishat area of the city here on Sunday, officials said.
The attack took place outside the famous Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake, they said.
The officials said nine civilians were injured.
Seven of them were taken to the SMHS hospital and two to the SKIMS hospital here, they said.
Their condition is stated to be stable, the officials added.
