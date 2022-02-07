Nine employees suspended

New Delhi, February 6
Nine health employees, including two doctors, were suspended because of their unauthorised absence from duty in the Reasi district, a spokesperson said.
Reasi Deputy Commissioner Charandeep Singh ordered the suspension of the absentee employees. On receiving people's complaints and taking note of videos circulating on social media about unauthorised absence of employees, including doctors, at Public Health Centre, Gota, the DC placed the erring staffers under suspension, the spokesperson said.
The suspended officials included two medical officers, a senior ophthalmic technician and a pharmacist
An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the behind their absence. —
