NIT-Srinagar to have tech business incubation hub

Srinagar, October 12
To nurture innovation and entrepreneurship culture, the first-of-its-kind technology business incubation centre named Greenovator Incubation Foundation is coming up in the NIT, Srinagar.
CEO of the centre Saad Parvez, who is also the head of the Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIEDC) of the NIT, said it was expected to start by the end of 2023.
“This will be the first-of-its-kind technological innovation centre in the region which will boost innovations, leading to entrepreneurship and self-employment,” he said.
The Greenovator Incubation Foundation has the objective to promote research, innovations, commerce, art, science, sports, education and the protection of the environment.
The foundation will also support the state and central departments and agencies in solving multiple problems like the conservation of water bodies, air pollution, and other such challenges faced by citizens of the region. — ANI
Boost for start-ups
This will be the first-of-its-kind tech innovation centre in the region which will boost innovations, leading to self-employment. — Saad Parvez, ceo, IIEDC
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...