NIT-Srinagar to have tech business incubation hub

Srinagar, October 12

To nurture innovation and entrepreneurship culture, the first-of-its-kind technology business incubation centre named Greenovator Incubation Foundation is coming up in the NIT, Srinagar.

CEO of the centre Saad Parvez, who is also the head of the Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIEDC) of the NIT, said it was expected to start by the end of 2023.

“This will be the first-of-its-kind technological innovation centre in the region which will boost innovations, leading to entrepreneurship and self-employment,” he said.

The Greenovator Incubation Foundation has the objective to promote research, innovations, commerce, art, science, sports, education and the protection of the environment.

The foundation will also support the state and central departments and agencies in solving multiple problems like the conservation of water bodies, air pollution, and other such challenges faced by citizens of the region. — ANI