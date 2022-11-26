 No active terrorists in 3 Kashmir districts; Lashkar and Jaish headless: Senior JK cop : The Tribune India

No active terrorists in 3 Kashmir districts; Lashkar and Jaish headless: Senior JK cop

'Kashmir region, that comprises 13 police districts, has 81 terrorists at present with 29 being local while 52 are of foreign origin (Pakistanis)'

No active terrorists in 3 Kashmir districts; Lashkar and Jaish headless: Senior JK cop

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

Srinagar, November 26

Three districts in Kashmir have zero “active terrorists” currently even as two prominent terror organisations, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed, have gone “headless” after security forces neutralised their operatives and commanders, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

He identified the three “terrorist-free” districts as Bandipora, Kupwara and Ganderbal.

The Kashmir region, that comprises 13 police districts, has 81 terrorists at present with 29 being local while 52 are of foreign origin (Pakistanis), Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar said.

He was interacting with a group of visiting journalists at the police control room here.

“The security forces have an upper hand now when it comes to containing terrorism and terrorists in the Valley. We are working to bring the figure of active, foreign and hybrid terrorists to less than 50 in the near future,” the officer said.

We are very hopeful of eradicating terrorism from Kashmir in the next two years, he asserted.

Kumar said the LeT and JeM are currently “headless” after the security forces neutralised their ranks in multiple encounters and operations.

Officials said Farooq Nalli, a Hizbul Mujahideen top operative, is the only active commander—since 2015 -- and he is on the radar of the forces, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and sister forces like the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force.

Police officials said the “achievement” of the forces in neutralising senior terrorist operatives can be gauged from the fact that while there were 80 top commanders in Kashmir about two years ago, there are only three now. Apart from Nalli, the two others are inactive.

Kumar added that there were about 15-18 active “hybrid” terrorists.

According to security agencies, hybrid terrorists are those who are radicalised online and are given pistols to kill one or two persons, identified or unidentified.

Most of these “hybrid” terrorists are located in South Kashmir area comprising Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag districts, officials said.

Police authorities said the terrorists operating in Kashmir are now operating in a “module”, where they get a specific direction of attacking or killing one person.

“We have busted as many as 119 modules this year,” ADGP Kumar said.

The JKP officials said their main area of concern in Kashmir is terrorists picking up “soft targets” like labourers coming from other states and Kashmiri Pandits, while they also have “detected” some women over ground workers (OGWs) assisting im some recent terrorist activities.

“We have, however, ensured that those who target labourers and members of the Pandit community are neutralised immediately and also that they are not kept safe as much as possible,” a senior officer said.

Another concern for the police is the recent seizure of some Turkey-made pistols from terrorists, which they said is an indicator that Pakistan-based handlers are providing weapons of that country to ultras operating in Kashmir.

The officer said there is also a fourth category of ultras in Kashmir whom they categorise as “potential terrorists.”

These are those who are radicalised, have joined or about to join the terrorist ranks but have not undertaken a terrorist act.

“In 80 per cent cases in this category, the families of these potential terrorists inform the JKP and security forces about their doubtful activities, and we have been able to bring back 13 of them in 2022, some even after joining the ranks,” another senior officer said.

“We can tell you that denying social sanction to terrorists, their activities and radicalisation activities will usher peace in Kashmir,” the officer said.

According to latest police data, there were 99 local recruitments in terrorist ranks in Kashmir this year, an all-time low over the last six years.

Out of these, 64 were killed and 17 arrested, the data said.

The comparative figures are: 136 in 2021, 167 in 2020, 140 in 2019, 201 in 2018, 147 in 2017 and 95 in 2016.

Maximum local terrorists, according to data, are killed within a month of their joining the terror ranks while some are neutralised in two to three months.

Twenty-nine civilians were killed by terrorists this year and these included three Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus each, 15 Muslims, apart from six non-local Hindus and two non-local Muslims.

The officials said security situation in the Valley has improved “drastically” as there have been “no bandhs, no major internet shutdowns, no stone pelting incidents and zero killings of civilians” during operations of the security forces post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

A total of 169 terrorists (127 local terrorists and 42 foreign terrorists) have been killed in Kashmir this year, the data said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

How former Pakistan army chief Bajwa's daughter-in-law became billionaire in just a week of her marriage

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

3
Health

Maternal obesity during pregnancy impacts offspring's liver, skeletal muscle metabolism, finds study

4
Punjab

NRI wanted for killing Australian woman arrested in Delhi

5
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh University forms committee as student agitation spreads

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

8
Nation

India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote

9
Nation

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

10
Nation

PSLV-C54 successfully places earth observation satellite into orbit

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contribution rarely discussed: PM Modi

15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contribution rarely discussed: PM Modi

'One of them, Dakshaayini Velayudhan who had come out of dep...

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...

BJP releases Gujarat manifesto; promises implementation of UCC, anti-radicalisation cell, law pertaining to damage to public property, jobs

BJP releases Gujarat manifesto; promises implementation of UCC, new jobs, anti-radicalisation cell, law on damage to public property

The manifesto is released by BJP president JP Nadda at Kamal...


Cities

View All

MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

PSPCL officials not depositing replaced goods in stores: RTI

India needs incorruptible young men, women dedicated to serve society: Punjab Governor

Ban 'Dastan-e-Sirhind' film: Dal Khalsa

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Rival councillors join hands against Chandigarh MC drive to remove hanging cables

Parliament may take up Chandigarh Tenancy Act in December

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

33 farm unions to protest in Chandigarh today

Shraddha Walkar case: Police quiz woman who visited Aaftab Poonawala’s house after murder

Shraddha Walkar case: Police quiz woman who visited Aaftab Poonawala’s house after murder

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

AIIMS ransomware attack: Key patient data at risk of leak, sale on Dark Web, says experts

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Stopped from smoking in store, Gurugram man fires shot at worker

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

13 test positive for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally rises to 388

Kapurthala sees 1,275 farm fires, 20% fewer than last year’s figure, claims Deputy Commissioner

FIR against three for flaunting weapons in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar: Contraband seized in NDPS cases destroyed

737 farmers fined ~16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning

737 farmers fined Rs 16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Income Tax raids on jewellers, stores continue on Day 2 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police hold surprise check at Ghumar Mandi gun house

Rashly driven bus rams into cyclist in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Ward 68

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Relief after two protests hold Patiala city traffic to ransom

Punjabi University's 5-day book fair a big draw

594 dengue cases reported in Patiala this month: Health Dept

141 units of blood collected at camp in Government Mohindra College, Patiala