No expectation from Rajnath’s visit: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, December 27

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah voiced scepticism on Wednesday regarding the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to J&K, stating that he harboured no expectations from the visit but hoped it would prevent incidents similar to the recent civilian deaths in Poonch.

“I have no expectation from his visit. Can he bring back the dead? But he can do this much that such injustice is not repeated,” Farooq told reporters in Kulgam, 80 km south of Srinagar. Expressing his concerns over the civilian deaths in Poonch, the NC leader emphasised that Singh’s visit was essential because people were killed.

Three civilians were killed in Army custody after they were picked up for questioning following a terrorist ambush on two Army vehicles in Poonch. Rajnath, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief Manoj Pande, visited ground zero in Rajouri to review the security situation.

In response to the Congress’ Bharat Nyay Yatra announcement earlier in the day, Farooq praised Rahul Gandhi’s efforts, stating that he had been “trying to unite the country and remove mistrust and hatred between communities.” He affirmed the National Conference’s commitment to being part of such initiatives.

Commenting on the issue of “Kashmir turning into Gaza”, Farooq defended his stance by questioning the consequences if friendly relations between countries are not established. “We have terrorism. China is also sitting over our heads. If there is a war here, where will the bombs fall? Will the bombs explode in the air or fall on us?” he stated defiantly.

Advocating India-Pakistan dialogue, he reiterated the importance of peaceful resolutions, citing former PM Vajpayee’s words that “we can change friends but we cannot change neighbours.”

