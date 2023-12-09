No Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

PTI

Srinagar, December 8

The management committee of the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta in Srinagar alleged that the J&IK administration did not allow Friday prayers for the ninth consecutive week. The Anjuman Auqaf termed the action “unjustified”.

The committee said they were informed by the police authorities early Friday morning to close all the doors of the grand mosque and not to open it for the day’s prayers.

It also expressed resentment against placing Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under “house detention” and not allowing him to perform the prayers.

#Kashmir #Srinagar