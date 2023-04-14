No Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Mosque today

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar April 14
The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has banned the Friday congregational prayers today at the Kashmir’s largest mosque, Jamia Masjid, in Srinagar.
The authorities have directed the mosque management to lock the gates of the mosque and not allow people inside for prayers.
“District Magistrate and police officials visited Jama Masjid at 9.30 am and asked the management to lock the gates of the masjid as administration had decided that Jummat-ul-vida (last Friday of Ramadhan) prayers will not be allowed at the masjid,” Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said.
Anjuman condemned the directive, causing great distress to lakhs of Muslims who traditionally come from all parts of Kashmir to offer prayers on the last Friday of Ramadan.
“At Jamia Masjid offering prayers on last Friday of Ramadhan has great religious significance,” Anjuman said.
In February last, Kashmir’s largest mosque Jamia Masjid reopened after remaining largely shut for congregational prayers for over two and half years since August 2019.
Located at the Nowhatta locality in Srinagar, the 14th-century architectural marvel is the biggest cultural and religious centre in Kashmir.
It was closed for congregational prayers following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
After being opened briefly, the mosque, where at least 40,000 people can pray at one time, was shut again due to Covid restrictions.
Senior separatist leader and chief priest of the mosque, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, is under house arrest since August 2019.
The localities around the mosque would often witness protests but after the abrogation of Article 370, they have remained calm.
