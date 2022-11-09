No heater-geyser sale to Doda power defaulters

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 8

The Doda administration has ordered the shopkeepers not to sell heating appliances, such as geysers and heaters, to those who have not paid their electricity bills or do not have power connection.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan issued such an order after the superintending engineer of the power department informed him that the district had been facing unscheduled electricity cuts due to power theft.

“During winter months, excessive use of heating gadgets by some people lead to heavy load, resulting in unscheduled power cuts,” an official spokesperson said.

He further said the unregulated use of high power consuming appliances, that too by such people who do not have electricity connections or have not paid their power dues, cause inconvenience to the law-abiding consumers and institutions dealing in emergency services, like patient care. “The shops selling electrical appliances shall maintain a record of the sold goods. The record of the electricity bills of such customers shall be regularly checked by special teams,” the spokesperson added.

#Doda #jammu