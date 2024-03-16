No hope from Election Commission on Assembly poll: Omar

Naseer Ganai
Srinagar, March 15
A day ahead of the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to announce schedule for the upcoming general election and some state Assemblies, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said he had no hope from the Election Commission regarding Assembly elections in J&K.
“The Election Commission should play a role in its mission to sustain democracy. For the past 10 years, J&K has not seen Assembly elections,” Omar said while talking to the reporters here.
Calls for ensuring Democracy in UT
The Election Commission should play a role in its mission to sustain democracy.
—Omar Abdullah, National conference Vice-Prez
According to Omar, former President Ram Nath Kovind has presented his report on One Nation, One Election. If they can’t implement this slogan of One Nation, One Election from J&K, then it is all fake and aimed at deceiving people, he said. “It is a golden chance to restore democracy in Jammu and Kashmir to announce Lok Sabha as well as Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections simultaneously,” he added.
Omar dismissed rumours of any meeting among the members of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. When asked if he would take part in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Omar said he wouldn’t.
