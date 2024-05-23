No justification for outsiders to take jobs, land in J&K, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 22

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said there was no justification for outsiders to come and take property and jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our property and jobs should be reserved for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. There is no justification for outsiders to come and take our share. Such protective laws exist in many states across India. Why should Jammu and Kashmir be treated differently?” asked Azad while campaigning for his party candidate in South Kashmir.

Addressing people belonging to the of the ST community in Muskhud Devsar, he accused the regional parties of exploiting Gujjar and Bakerwal communities. “These communities have borne the brunt of militancy and violence and continue to live in poverty without proper facilities,” he said.

He said there was a need for change and promised that, if elected to power, his administration would prioritise the development and empowerment of these marginalised communities.

Azad said a senior leader from the National Conference (NC) had defamed the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities by accusing them of accepting money to cast votes. “These communities have always upheld their principles and integrity. They have faced bullets but never sold their soul for votes,” he asserted.

Azad also accused the regional parties of using religion to get votes. “We must not involve religion in politics. Our focus should be on selecting leaders who can raise the voice of the people in Parliament.”

“Unfortunately, the current government has reversed these gains and taken back the land from these people,” he said.

