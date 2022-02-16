No link with Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s activities, grandson claims in job petition

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 15

Anees-ul-Islam Shah, grandson of late Syed Ali Shah Geelani, has filed a petition before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, challenging his termination from the government job. He claimed that he remained “aloof from the activities of his grandfather”.

The 33-year-old was appointed as a research officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex (SKICC), a subsidiary wing of the J&K Tourism Department, in March 2017.

In October, the Jammu and Kashmir administration terminated the services of Shah in the interest of the “security of the state”.

Shah has sought restoration of his job, saying the termination order had been passed just because his grandfather was opposed to the government. The government wants to send a signal that after the death of such a leader, even his progeny will not be spared, he stated.

“The order has been passed only to achieve the said objective for otherwise there was no allegation of misconduct against the petitioner and as a matter of fact (petitioner) remained aloof from the activities of his grandfather,” reads Shah’s petition.

After a protracted illness, Geelani died on September 1. He was 91.

The process of the sacking of employees began last year, weeks after the administration constituted a special task force (STF) empowering them to look into allegations of anti-State activities against government employees.

Seeks restoration