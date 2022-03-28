No new Covid case in Ladakh, six in J&K

PTI

Srinagar: J&K on Sunday recorded six new Covid cases that pushed its tally to 4,53,658, while no fresh death due to the viral disease was reported, officials said. The death toll stands at 4,750. Ladakh saw no new case. Its caseload remains unchanged at 28,218. PTI

Jammu temperature hits 37.3° Celsius, breaks 76-year record

Jammu: The maximum temperature in Jammu on Sunday settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius, breaking a 76-year-old record for the month of March. The previous highest day temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius was recorded on March 31, 1945.