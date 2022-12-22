No photography without nod at Hazratbal in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 21
The J&K Waqf Board has issued an advisory asking visitors not to take photos or videos of the Hazratbal shrine without permission.
J-K Waqf Board chairperson and BJP leader Darakshan Abdrabi has released posters of the order which were put up around the shrine on Wednesday. The diktat comes close on the heels of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid in the old city prohibiting men and women from sitting together in the park of the mosque.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Owners of Himachal’s Digital Vision among five chargesheeted
Death of 12 infants in Udhampur
Mum on farm fires, farmers protest pollution
Unions taking up non-agri issues too | Day after clash with ...
Ideology fight with BJP, says Rahul; yatra enters Haryana
Faction-ridden state unit presents a united front