No photography without nod at Hazratbal in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, December 21

The J&K Waqf Board has issued an advisory asking visitors not to take photos or videos of the Hazratbal shrine without permission.

J-K Waqf Board chairperson and BJP leader Darakshan Abdrabi has released posters of the order which were put up around the shrine on Wednesday. The diktat comes close on the heels of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid in the old city prohibiting men and women from sitting together in the park of the mosque.