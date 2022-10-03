No place for violence in civilised society: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, October 2
Violence has no place in a civilised society, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday, appealing to the "misguided" youth to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream. Sinha's remarks came at a function at SKICC here.
“Violence has no place in a civilised society. Truth and non-violence were the true powerful instruments of Bapu (Mahatama Gandhi). I urge people to imbibe the timeless teachings of Bapu and contribute to nation-building. Misguided youth must shun the path of violence and join the mainstream," he said.
Sinha attended the finale of the month-long celebrations held in schools across the Union Territory to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The event was organised by the Department of School Education.
The L-G paid floral tributes to Mahatama Gandh and also remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri.
