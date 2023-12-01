 No reservation certificate to Saini community, orders High Court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • No reservation certificate to Saini community, orders High Court

No reservation certificate to Saini community, orders High Court

The community had challenged their inclusion as Social Caste

No reservation certificate to Saini community, orders High Court

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 30

In a significant order, Justice Rajnesh Oswal of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh has disposed of a writ petition filed by the members of the Saini community directing the senior officials of the UT that till the final decision is taken by the government, no reservation certificate should be issued in favour of any member of community.

The HC directed Commissioner/Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Secretary, J&K Socially & Educationally Backward Classes Commission and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to ensure that the certificates should not be issued till the status of the Saini community as Socially Weak & Underprivileged Class (Social Caste) is finally determined by the government of J&K. The community is not interested in reservation.

These directions were issued on a writ petition filed by the members of Saini community through advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed. However, the arguing counsel was Sheikh Najeeb.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Rajnesh Oswal observed that Social Welfare Department and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, have filed response thereby stating that the Statutory Order (SO) No.537 dated October 19, 2022 to the extent of including the Saini Community within the category of Weak & Underprivileged Classes (Social Caste) has been kept in abeyance till further orders and the same is not operative at the moment.

Advocate Sheikh Najeeb submitted that the order was issued against the wishes of the Saini community which is an upper caste and is not interested in claiming the benefit of reservation.

After considering the submissions of Saini community, Justice Rajnesh Oswal observed and directed that in view of the admission of the Government of J&K to the extent of adding the Saini community to the J&K Reservation Rules, 2005, and the same having been kept in abeyance and in view of this, the instant petition is disposed of by directing the Government of J&K to ensure that till the final decision is taken in this regard, no certificate is issued in favour of any member of Saini community and certificates already issued shall not be given effect thereto, till the status of the Saini community is finally determined by the government.

#Jammu #Ladakh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

2
India

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

3
India

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

4
India 5-state Assembly elections

Advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Exit polls

5
Diaspora

Indian Sikh family on pilgrimage to Pakistan robbed in Lahore at gunpoint

6
Punjab

ED raids premises of former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

7
India

'Apni kursi sambhaliye', Modi tells Jammu sarpanch who gets pushed from her seat during PM's interaction

8
Entertainment

Watch: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram tie the knot in traditional Manipuri wedding

9
Punjab

Two cadets from Punjab bag top honours at NDA passing-out parade

10
Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

Top News

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist

Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'

Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'

Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann

Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, T’gana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls

Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls

Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3

White House appreciates India setting up own investigations on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist

White House appreciates India setting up own investigations on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist

Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry

Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry

The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...


Cities

View All

Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner’s house

Amritsar: Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner's house

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to make India a developed nation: Minister

2 dozen Amritsar border bridges lack guardrails

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh: Five months on, Industrial Area bridge still under repairs

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

Rain spells chaos on roads in Mohali district

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 extension at Sarangpur proposed

Should Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Delhi air quality near ‘severe’ again

Finish Okhla wastewater treatment plant by year-end: Atishi to officials

BJP stages protest at Delhi Jal Board office

Delhi High Court expresses concern over ‘Walk with Wildlife’

Minister conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office in Jalandhar

Potato farmers wary of late blight as region sees dip in temperature

Gangster Jassa Happowal nabbed in Jalandhar

Kapurthala RCF comes up with novel retirement, promotion scheme

2 arrested with 200-gm heroin

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Roof collapse tragedy: After 3 months, classes resume at Baddowal school

Police form SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana feel winter chill with 12.6 mm rainfall

Dark Stretches: Missing street lights plague Focal Point areas, Ludhiana MC looks other way

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop, say agronomists

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop in Punjab, say agronomists

Suspected rabid dog-bite cases on the rise in Patiala

PRTC strike leaves commuters stranded during heavy rain

Charanjit Kaur accorded grand welcome at PSPCL

Industrialist donates Rs 1L to school on diamond jubilee