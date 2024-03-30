No supply of Iodine-131 in April: skims

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 29

The leading tertiary care hospital in Jammu and Kashmir, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) today said there would be no supply of Iodine-131 in the hospital in the first week of the April.

“The public is informed that there will be no supply of Iodine-131 (radioisotope) in the first week of April as has been communicated by BRIT, Mumbai, due to issues with its generation. As such, Iodine-131 based scans done at the nuclear medicine department cannot be undertaken. We request people to cooperate,” the SKIMS said.

Experts say non-availability of Iodine-131 poses substantial challenges to healthcare facilities, particularly those heavily reliant on nuclear medicine for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

