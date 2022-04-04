No threat to BJP from AAP in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, April 3
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina has said AAP poses no threat to the BJP on the political map of the Union Territory. Addressing mediapersons in Jammu, he said, “We have a strong base and are poised to form the next government with our own chief minister.” The event saw new members joining the BJP.
Asked about the rising number of AAP members, Raina said, “The BJP is the world’s largest political party, having 18 lakh members in Jammu and Kashmir. We have two MPs and public representatives in the form of DDCs, BDCs, municipal councillors and sarpanches. The BJP is present in every household of J&K.”
Raina claimed people were happy with the functioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the party would achieve its target of 50-plus Assembly seats with no need to seek support from any other party. —
