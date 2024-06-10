Nod for transfer of 2,025 kanals of land for industrial estates in 4 districts of J&K

Jammu, June 9

The J&K administration has approved transfer of over 2,025 kanals of land for development of Industrial Estates in Budgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Reasi districts.

The locations where the land has been transferred are villages Watalpora (55 Kanals), BK Pora (85 Kanals 5 Marlas) in Budgam district; Shangus (633 Kanal 5 Marlas), Hassan Noor, (119 Kanal), Veeri Bijbehara (101 Kanal 02 Marlas), Nanil Aung (100 Kanal), Ranbirpora, East Mattan (223 Kanals 5 Marlas) in Anantnag district; Berthipora Keller (55 Kanals 13 Marlas), Melhura Zainpora (152 Kanals) in Shopian district; and 500 kanals 13 Marlas at Nambal village in Reasi district.

“Establishment of Industrial Estates in these areas shall play important role for the development of the area, create various employment opportunities which shall be in the interest of the public and the government. An amount of Rs 3167 crore is expected investment in these industrial estates with expected employment of 31,990 persons,” an official said.

Administrative Council also approved utilisation of un-allottable land patches, each one having the area of up to 200 Kanals, at Industrial Estate, Bhagthali, Kathua, by allotment in terms of J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021- 30, for optimum use of the limited land resource.

#Anantnag #Jammu #Reasi #Shopian