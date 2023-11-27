Nod to 5 roads, 20 mobile towers in Ladakh’s wildlife sanctuaries

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 26

Ladakh’s State Board of Wildlife has approved a total of 25 projects, including 20 mobile towers and five roads, which will pass through the Wildlife sanctuaries in the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig BD Mishra (retd), chaired the meeting of the ninth State Board of Wildlife of UT Ladakh.

The wildlife clearance for 25 projects, including 20 for 4G saturation of BSNL and Jio mobile towers in uncovered areas of Ladakh under Universal Service Obligation Fund , four roads for security purposes and one for the national large solar telescope on the banks of Pangong Lake in the Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary were discussed in the meeting.

The L-G highlighted the importance of achieving 100 per cent saturation of providing telecommunication connectivity in remote uncovered areas of Ladakh for the ease and convenience of the people and also of defense personnel. He also highlighted the importance of improving road connectivity due to security reasons.

Post-detailed discussion, the Board members gave approval to all these projects.

Renowned wildlife expert Dr MK Ranjitsinh suggested involving the Army as partners as the UT Administration has to work closely with them in infrastructure development projects.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Advisor to LG, Pawan Kotwal; Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Namgyal, among others were present in the meeting.

#Jammu #Ladakh