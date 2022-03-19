Non-local carpenter shot at in J-K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, March 19
Militants shot at and injured a non-local carpenter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, police said.
The injured Mohammad Akram (40) sustained a bullet injury at around 9.10 pm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to SMHS Hospital here, an official said.
Akram is a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. He stays at Arihal in Pulwama, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Japan to invest over $42 billion in India over five years
Talks on Ukraine, China see both sides exchange perspectives
Punjab Cabinet swearing-in: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers
5 of the designate ministers are from Malwa, 4 from Majha an...
Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers
Take oath on Saturday morning
Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting
Decided to present a Vote on Account for three months in the...
Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder
Three NRI from Canada identified as main conspirators also b...