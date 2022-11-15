Non-local labourer killed in Srinagar, police probe on

Our Correspondent

Srinagar November 14

Unidentified assailants on Tuesday killed a non-local labourer in Srinagar.

Balistar Chaudhary, 32, of Dhamwali in West Champaran district of Bihar was killed at Bilal Colony of Soura locality in summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday evening, officials said.

His body was found on a roadside and investigations have been launched, police said.

Police said inquest proceedings have started under CrPC 174 and body has been sent for the post-mortem.

Prima facie the cause of death has to be a bullet injury in his chest,” police officials said.

