Normal life disrupted as thick blanket of fog engulfs Srinagar

Srinagar, December 25

The icy grip of winter tightened its hold on Srinagar, plunging the city into a veil of thick fog that disrupted normal life. The morning commute turned into a cautious dance as visibility plummeted and vehicles trickled cautiously through the mist, their headlights slicing through the dense haze like feeble beacons in the icy air.

In the heart of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan,’ the 40-day span synonymous with harsh winter, Srinagar found itself shrouded in an eerie cloak of fog on Monday. The Meteorological (Met) department painted a stark picture, revealing that by 8.30 am local time, visibility in the capital city had shrunk to a mere 91 meters, rendering navigation a daunting task. A Srinagar Airport official said some of the flights from Delhi were delayed due to poor visibility in the national capital.

As Kashmir braces itself through this bone-chilling phase, the rhythms of life have been disrupted. ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ marks a harsh chapter of the winter saga. Following its conclusion on January 30, the baton passes to ‘Chilla-i-Khurd,’ a 20-day period from January 30 to February 19, which is construed as less harsh.

Amid this wintry landscape, the meteorological projections paint a mixed canvas. Until December 26, a prevailing dry spell is expected to persist, though the spectre of cloudy skies looms overhead. On December 27, isolated higher terrains might witness a gentle embrace of snow amid the clouds.

Yet, from December 28 to the eve of the New Year, the forecast remains steadfast in its promise of dry weather, a small respite from the biting cold. However, as January tiptoes in, the skies are anticipated to remain veiled in clouds. The Met department foresees the possibility of ‘light rain/snow at scattered places’ from January 1-3, a reminder that winter’s grip won’t relinquish its hold easily

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir’s chilling temperatures hit sub-zero on Sunday, affecting iconic sites like Srinagar’s Dal Lake. As the mercury plunged, locals grappled with frozen resources, resorting to inventive measures like lighting fires near water pipes to thaw them. This freezing ordeal demanded innovative coping strategies.

Srinagar dipped to minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, just above the usual 0.1 degrees for this season. Gulmarg ski resort reported minus 3.5 degrees, surpassing the normal by 2.3 degrees. Pahalgam hit minus 3.9 degrees, 1.1 degrees higher than usual. Kokernag and Qazigund hovered near normal levels, while Kupwara in north Kashmir maintained near-normal conditions.

Jammu recorded 9.6 degrees, 1.4 degrees below the usual, signaling the region’s diverse weather. This freeze is part of Chilla-i Kalan, a 40-day intense cold spell gripping Kashmir, freezing water bodies and supply lines. The struggle for warmth and resources persists as Kashmir navigates this bitter winter.

