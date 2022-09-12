Norms violated for RS pick: Congress

Jammu, September 11
The J&K Congress on Sunday questioned the nomination of BJP leader Ghulam Ali Khatana to Rajya Sabha, terming the move as a “blatant violation” of the constitutional provisions. “There is nothing personal against Khatana, but it is the question of the misuse and violation of the Constitution. He does not fulfil the requisite qualification for nomination, as per the Constitution,” senior Congress leader and former MLC Ravinder Sharma said in a statement.
Sharma said Khatana’s only qualification is that he is a BJP worker, for which the BJP could have got him elected from anywhere in the country. “The nominees should consist of persons having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of such matters as...literature, science, art and social service,” he said.
