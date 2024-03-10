North India’s first govt homoeopathic college to come up in J&K’s Kathua: Union Minister

New Delhi, March 10
North India’s first government homoeopathic college, centrally funded and costing Rs 80 crore, will come up in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.
He said the institution will be spread over more than eight acres, and the adjoining three acres may also be added to the existing premises in the future.
“The proposed structure will include a hospital complex, a college, an administrative block, and one hostel each for male and female students,” the Union Minister said after visiting the proposed site in Jasrota in Kathua, a government release said.
He also said that the institution will not only be a great boon for aspirants of homoeopathy degree in north India, which was not available earlier, but also provide cost-effective treatment to needy patients.
“It will also be in keeping with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s healthcare approach, which involves synergising allopathic with Ayush streams of medicine, including homoeopathy, ayurveda and naturopathy,” the Minister added.
According to the minister, the government homoeopathic college will make Kathua an integrated and cost-effective healthcare centre of north India in times to come. It will emerge as a state-of-the-art centre of medical facilities.
