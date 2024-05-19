Northern Army commander reviews security situation

Srinagar, May 18
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Saturday reviewed the security situation and counter-terror grid in south Kashmir.
"#LtGenMVSuchindraKumar, #ArmyCdrNC accompanied by #ChinarCorps Cdr visited Victor Force to review the prevalent security situation," Army's Northern command said in a post on X.
Victor Force is the Army’s counter terror force based in south Kashmir. The Army said the Northern commander was briefed on the counter terrorism grid and operational preparedness of the force.
The Army Commander motivated the troops to remain in a high state of operational alacrity to meet all challenges and commended them for their high morale and vigil, the Army said.
