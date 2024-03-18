Northern Army Commander visits high altitude areas of Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness

Jammu, March 18
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Monday visited the high altitude forward areas and reviewed the operational preparedness in the Ladakh sector.
The Northern Army Commander appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for their relentless efforts in maintaining the highest standards of operational effectiveness under challenging conditions, the Northern Command said.
“Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command, visited formations deployed in super high altitude areas of Ladakh to review the operational preparedness and border infrastructure development,” the Northern Command said on X.
Lieutenant General Kumar assumed charge as the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Command of the Indian Army in February this year.
