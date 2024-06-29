Northern Command chief reviews security measures

Srinagar, June 28
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Friday reviewed the operational readiness and security measures taken in view of the annual Amarnath yatra in the Kashmir valley.
“Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Army Cdr NC, accompanied by GOC @ Chinarcorps IA, reviewed the operational readiness and security measures taken in view of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024,” the Army’s Northern Command said in a post on X.
The Army said the northern Army commander appreciated the increase in operational tempo and prophylactic security measures of formations deployed along the hinterland.
The first batch of the Amaranth yatra pilgrims reached the Kashmir Valley today amid stringent security arrangements. Local Muslims joined senior officials of the police and civil administration at several places to welcome the yatris upon their arrival in the valley.
Later, Lt Gen Kumar, accompanied by GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, reviewed the operational readiness and security measures taken by the Army’s Dagger Division in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.
The Army Commander commended the troops for successfully foiling infiltration bids along the Line of Control and urged them to remain vigilant in safeguarding the nation.
