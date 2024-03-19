Northern Command chief visits Ladakh forward areas

PTI

Jammu, March 18

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Monday visited the high altitude forward areas and reviewed the operational preparedness in Ladakh sector.

The Northern Army Commander appreciated the efforts of the Army and the ITBP for their efforts in maintaining highest standards of operational effectiveness under challenging conditions. “Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command, visited formations deployed in super high altitude areas of Ladakh to review the operational preparedness and border infrastructure development,” the Northern Command said on X.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Jammu #Ladakh