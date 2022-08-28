'Not a setback,' Congress downplays Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation, questions timing

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 27

The J&K Congress on Saturday questioned the reason as well as timing of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the party. Putting up a brave face in the wake of a spate of resignations by leaders in support of Azad, the party said only those hibernating for eight years had deserted it and they would meet the same fate as that of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

Party’s J&K working president Raman Bhalla said he was stunned by the resignation of the veteran leader and his attack on Rahul Gandhi. At a press conference, Bhalla accused Azad of being in cahoots with the BJP.

About the spate of resignations, Bhalla said, “The party is strong and this is not a setback. People come and go but if you see, only those leaders who were in hibernation for the last eight years have deserted the party.”

“It is unfortunate and regrettable that this has happened when Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the entire organisation across the country is engaged in fighting the BJP over price rise, unemployment and polarisation,” Bhalla said.

He further said Rahul Gandhi as president was the choice of majority of Congress workers across the country.

According to Bhalla, “We see Azad’s resignation as an attempt to harm the growing popularity of the Congress, especially in J&K.... Modi’s tearful farewell to the former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha (in February 2021) was an indication of the recent developments.”

Flanked by party leaders, including senior vice-president Mulla Ram, general secretaries Yogesh Sawhney and Manmohan Singh and J&K Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, Bhalla said, “Azad’s letter has benefitted the communal forces.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Azad's resignation from the Congress was an internal matter of the party, even though it showed “lack of internal democracy” in the party. He said the BJP was the only option left in the country with its “democratic values.”

The minister said a recent survey put Narendra Modi at the top of the list of the most popular world leaders.

(With PTI inputs)

New outfit to come up in fortnight: Saroori

Ghulam Nabi Azad is all set to launch his own party and its first unit will come up in J&K within a fortnight, his close confidant GM Saroori says, adding Azad will consult his well-wishers on September 4.