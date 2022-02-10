Not delimitation of J&K, it's devastation: Congress

Jammu, february 9
The Delimitation Commission should be renamed devastation commission, said Nagma Arvind Morarji, general secretary of the All India Mahila Congress, while pointing towards the proposals the panel came up with.
At a press conference in Jammu, the Congress’ J&K incharge criticised the PM’s recent speech in Parliament, accusing him of trying to shift the blame on the Congress for problems such as inflation, unemployment and economic distress. On the Delimitation Commission’s report, the former actress said the proposals had serious discrepancies in terms of geographical continuity and population. “Now, the BJP’s own members are opposing the delimitation exercise,” she said, mentioning the resignation of over 100 BJP workers against the proposal to merge the Suchetgarh Assembly constituency with Ranbir Singh Pura segment.
