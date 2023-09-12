Not even inch of land occupied by China: Ladakh L-G Brigadier BD Mishra (retd)

Jammu, September 11
Refuting the claims of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that China has occupied Indian land in Ladakh, Ladakh Lt Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (retd) on Monday said not even an inch of land had been occupied by China.
Rahul, during a tour to Ladakh last month as continuation of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, had said that after interaction with locals living in border areas, he had found out that Indian land had been occupied by the Chinese army.
“Not even a square inch of land has been occupied by China, and the Indian Army is prepared to give a befitting reply to anyone who engages in any misadventure,” Mishra said during the launch ceremony of North-Tech Symposium organised by Northern Command of the Army and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu. When questioned about Rahul’s claims over the issue, Mishra said he could not comment on anybody's statement.
