‘Not fit for job’, IPS officer Basant Rath retired prematurely

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, August 9

Basant Rath, IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been subjected to premature retirement following an evaluation by the Ministry of Home Affairs that deemed him unfit for his position.

Rath, who in 2018 held the position of IGP, Traffic, has recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. A memorandum issued on August 7 by Director Sushma Chauhan in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated, “... the officer is not fit to be retained in service in public interest.”

The disconcerting aspect of Rath’s recent history revolves around a relentless smear campaign launched against DGP Dilbag Singh. Singh, a prominent and respected figure, played a pivotal role in maintaining order during the complex circumstances surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K. His tenure was marked by a steadfast commitment to restoring tranquility to the region amidst challenges, officials stated. Rath’s contributions took a negative trajectory as he chose to forsake constructive discourse in favor of mudslinging and unprofessional conduct, officials mentioned. “Utilising social media and videos, Rath propagated unverified allegations against DGP Dilbagh Singh, resorting to inappropriate language and inflammatory rhetoric,” the officials added.

