‘Not fit for job’, IPS officer Basant Rath retired prematurely

Srinagar, August 9
Basant Rath, IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been subjected to premature retirement following an evaluation by the Ministry of Home Affairs that deemed him unfit for his position.
Rath, who in 2018 held the position of IGP, Traffic, has recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. A memorandum issued on August 7 by Director Sushma Chauhan in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated, “... the officer is not fit to be retained in service in public interest.”
The disconcerting aspect of Rath’s recent history revolves around a relentless smear campaign launched against DGP Dilbag Singh. Singh, a prominent and respected figure, played a pivotal role in maintaining order during the complex circumstances surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K. His tenure was marked by a steadfast commitment to restoring tranquility to the region amidst challenges, officials stated. Rath’s contributions took a negative trajectory as he chose to forsake constructive discourse in favor of mudslinging and unprofessional conduct, officials mentioned. “Utilising social media and videos, Rath propagated unverified allegations against DGP Dilbagh Singh, resorting to inappropriate language and inflammatory rhetoric,” the officials added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate
Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged
Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'
Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...
Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...
RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery
Says that as per parliamentary rules and procedure, no signa...