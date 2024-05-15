Not in fray, BJP campaigns against Opposition in Anantnag

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 14

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not fielded its candidate from the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, senior party leaders are campaigning against National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the region.

Senior leaders of the party, including UT chief Ravinder Raina, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, J&K general secretary Vibodh Gupta, have been frequenting the areas, especially in Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu division, which are a part of the Anantnag LS seat and meeting locals.

Many conferences and meetings have taken place where leaders of the saffron party have met local Gujjars and Pahari leaders. While the BJP leaders are not vocal about their support anyone, it is understood that they have asked their supporters to back Apni Party candidate Zafar Iqbal Manhas during private meetings.

Opposition NC, PDP and Congress has for long accused Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party of being a B-team of the BJP. Sajad Lone led People’s Conference has also been termed as a supporter of the saffron party. Last month Tarun Chugh and Sajad Lone paid a visit to the residence of Altaf Bukhari in Srinagar after which latter extended support to Lone who is contesting from Baramulla constituency against former Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah.

Tarun Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has won the hearts in J&K following the policy of ‘Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas’.

Chugh said, “There was a deliberate design by the Abdullahs and Muftis to breach the trust of the people of J&K. Their intention has always been to create a sense of insecurity among the locals for their petty political gains.”

While the BJP leaders are asking voters not to vote for NC and PDP, they are not directly asking them to vote for any other party.

#Anantnag #BJP #Jammu #Lok Sabha