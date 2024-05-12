Not in race, BJP still goes after Abdullahs, Muftis in Anantnag

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 11

Even as the BJP is not contesting the Lok Sabha poll in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, the party has dispatched all its top leaders to the area for campaigning.

The party’s leaders are targeting the NC and PDP in their speeches, telling people that “J&K needs a vision beyond the ‘gun culture’ that has been promoted by Muftis and Abdullahs for their petty political gains.” The party, however, is not explicitly asking people whom they should vote for other than the PDP and the NC.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh is in the region for the past two days. On Saturday, the party issued a statement with Chugh saying that PM Narendra Modi’s government had won hearts in J&K following the policy of “Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas”.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Rajouri, Chugh alleged that there was a deliberate design by Abdullahs and Muftis to breach the trust of people in J&K and in the nation. “Their intention has always been to create a sense of insecurity among the locals for their petty political gains,” he said.

He said J&K needed a vision beyond the “gun culture” promoted by Muftis and Abdullahs.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #BJP #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Rajouri #Srinagar