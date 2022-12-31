'Not returning to Congress', Ghulam Nabi Azad junks reports

New Delhi, December 30
Senior politician and chief of the newly-formed Democratic Progressive Azad Party Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said there was no move to return to the Congress with which he had snapped his 52-year-old association earlier this year. The veteran politician, who has been former Union Minister and CM of Jammu and Kashmir, said reports suggesting his return to the grand old party were planted by some vested leaders in the Congress and there was no truth in them.
“I have never spoken to any Congress leader and neither has anyone called me. So I wonder why these kinds of stories are planted in the media,” Azad said. He said these attempts were made by Congress leaders to create a sense of uncertainty within his party cadres and to demoralise them. “Come whatever may, we will emerge stronger,” he said.
