Nothing achieved by guns & stones, says Mehbooba Mufti

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 7

Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and her party’s Srinagar candidate, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, addressed a gathering in Tral today. The PDP chief asked people to vote for the PDP candidate, and said guns and stones had not given anything to the people of Kashmir.

She said elections were important because nothing could be resolved through stones or guns and only votes could bring about change.

“Do you remember when you voted Mufti Sahab (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) to power in 2002? He ensured development in the region and also opened the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road,” Mehbooba said, addressing a roadshow in Tral.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Srinagar