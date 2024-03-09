Nothing new in PM Modi’s Srinagar speech: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, March 8
National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said there was nothing new in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at a rally here on Thursday, and the hopes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir were dashed.
“I did not see anything new in the speech. He (Modi) talked about the same things that he has been (talking about). He did not mention anything which the people wanted to hear -- about the restoration of democracy,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a party function.
The former J-K chief minister said while the PM himself cannot announce the elections, he should at least have said about conducting the assembly elections before the SC’s September 31 deadline.
Earlier, former Baramulla MLA Javed Hussain Beig joined the NC along with his supporter. Beig, nephew of former deputy chief minister and Padmashree awardee Muzaffar Hussain Beig, was recently expelled from the Apni Party. He was a PDP legislator from the Baramulla seat in 2014.
