Notification for Jammu LS seat issued

Jammu, March 28
A notification was on Thursday issued for the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency where campaigning by different candidates has already started. The seat will go to the polls on April 26.
The Jammu Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 88 segments across the country going to the polls in the second phase on April 26.
Jammu DC Sachin Kumar, who is also the returning officer for the constituency, issued the notification for filing nominations on Thursday.
The last date to file nominations is April 4 while the papers will be scrutinised on April 6. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.
The BJP has announced the name of its sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma as party’s candidate for the constituency. On the other hand Congress has announced the name of its UT working president Raman Bhalla.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...