Notification for Jammu LS seat issued

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 28

A notification was on Thursday issued for the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency where campaigning by different candidates has already started. The seat will go to the polls on April 26.

The Jammu Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 88 segments across the country going to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

Jammu DC Sachin Kumar, who is also the returning officer for the constituency, issued the notification for filing nominations on Thursday.

The last date to file nominations is April 4 while the papers will be scrutinised on April 6. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.

The BJP has announced the name of its sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma as party’s candidate for the constituency. On the other hand Congress has announced the name of its UT working president Raman Bhalla.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Lok Sabha