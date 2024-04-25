Notorious criminal detained under PSA in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 24

In order to curb criminal activities in the district, Samba police have detained and lodged in jail notorious criminal Shiv Dayal under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA).

“Notorious criminal Shiv Dayal, a resident of Teli Basti, Bari Brahmana in Samba, has been involved in a number of criminal cases registered against him at police stations of Samba and Jammu. His criminal activities have posed a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity,” an official said.

Following his repeated engagement in criminal activities, detention order was issued by the District Magistrate Samba based on detailed dossier prepared by SSP Samba. The police team from Bari Brahmana successfully executed the warrant and detained the criminal and lodged him in district jail Kathua.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir