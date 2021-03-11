Now, J&K police medal to carry national emblem

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 23

The J&K administration today announced that the image of Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, embossed on the police medal for gallantry and meritorious service, would be replaced with the national emblem.

The decision came two years after the J&K administration changed the name of Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal to J&K Police Medal by removing Abdullah’s name.

“It is hereby ordered that in modification to the Para 4 of the Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal Scheme, the Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah embossed on one side of the medal shall be replaced with ‘The National Emblem of Government of India’ and the other side inscribed with the J&K State Emblem shall be inscribed as ‘Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry’ and ‘Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service’ in case of Gallantry/Meritorious Medal, as the case may be,” reads an order issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department, RK Goyal.

In January 2020, the administration changed the nomenclature of the police medal for gallantry and the police medal for meritorious service by removing the word ‘Sher-i-Kashmir’, a reference to former prime minister of J&K and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.