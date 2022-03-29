Oath administered to addl HC judges

Jammu, March 28
J&K and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal on Monday administered the oath of office to two newly appointed Judges — Rahul Bharti and Moksha Khajuria Kazmi — as additional judges.
Justice Mithal administered the oath of office to them at the courtroom of the chief justice in Jammu. The proceedings of the ceremony were conducted by Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar General of the High Court, who read the contents of the notification received from the Central Government, the warrants of appointment issued by the President and the letter of authorisation issued by the Lieutenant Governor of the UT, authorising the Chief Justice to administer the oath. On March 24, the Ministry of Law and Justice had appointed Rahul Bharti, and Moksha Khajuria Kazmi as Additional Judges of the High Court for a period of two years. —
