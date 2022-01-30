Off-duty cop shot in Anantnag

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 29

An off-duty policeman was shot by suspected militants in Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

L-G condemns killing His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain. The perpetrators of this barbaric act will be punished soon. My deepest condolences to the family of the martyr. Manoj Sinha, J&K L-G

Ali Mohammad Ganaie, 48, a head constable in J&K Police, was fired upon from a close range by militants outside his home at Hasanpora-Tabala village in Anantnag district.

He suffered injuries in the head and was shifted to the Bijbehara hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. “Around 5.30 pm, the Anantnag police received information about a terror incident at Hasanpora Tabala where terrorists fired at a policeman… he had received grievous gunshot wounds. Although the injured cop was shifted to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

The slain cop was posted in neighbouring Kulgam district, he said. Security forces have launched a search and cordon operation to trace the assailants. The investigation is in progress, police said. The killing took place a day after an off-duty policeman escaped unhurt when militants fired at him in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area.