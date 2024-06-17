Offer discounts to Amarnath pilgrims, CCI urges traders

Jammu, June 16
Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Jammu, has urged the business community here to offer reasonable discounts to the Amarnath pilgrims who will start visiting the city in the coming days. President of CCI Arun Gupta appealed to the hotel industry and shopkeepers to offer discounts to the pilgrims. The pilgrimage is set to start from June 29.
A meeting of CCI with different market associations was held in which the prevailing situation in Jammu region due to recent terror attacks was also discussed.
Arun Gupta expressed serious concern over the increasing terror attacks in Jammu region and termed it a big conspiracy by Pakistan “that is perturbed by the normalcy returning to J&K and the peaceful and overwhelming participation of people in the recently concluded parliamentary elections”.
Gupta further said that though the security forces are working effectively on the ground to eradicate terrorism, there is an urgent need to strengthen the security and other agencies keeping in view the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Budha Amarnath Yatra and Machail Mata Yatra.
He appealed to the general public as well as the business community to remain vigilant and do not get trapped in the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.
