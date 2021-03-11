Officer caught taking bribe in J&K

New Delhi, April 29
The CBI today said it had arrested a state GST officer, Ramneek Singh, of Kathua circle in J&K red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a businessman.
A search was conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused.
CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said the complainant had filed applications with the GST office for claiming refund of excess balance in electronic cash ledger and for taking GST registration for his new firm for which the accused had sought bribe.
