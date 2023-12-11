Officer’s body found hanging from ceiling at Army camp in J-K

PTI

Srinagar, December 11

The body of an Army captain was found hanging from the ceiling of a room at a camp on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday, officials here said.

The incident took place at the Army’s Sharifabad camp.

The officials said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Further details are awaited.

