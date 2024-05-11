Official discusses status of MGNREGS convergence plan

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 10

Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj Secretary Shahid Iqbal Choudhary reviewed the status of implementation of convergence between Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP).

Shahid emphasised that the convergence between MGNREGS and IWMP stands as the flagship project of the department. He asked all Development Assistant Commissioners to focus on supplementing the IWMP’s detailed project reports with comprehensive convergence plans, ensuring optimal utilisation of resources.

