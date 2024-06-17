 Official to inspect Reasi line as ‘dream project’ nears completion : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Official to inspect Reasi line as ‘dream project’ nears completion

Official to inspect Reasi line as ‘dream project’ nears completion

Official to inspect Reasi line as ‘dream project’ nears completion

The almost-complete Chenab bridge in Reasi. file



PTI

Jammu, June 16

Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS) DC Deshwal will conduct a two-day inspection of the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi section, which passes through the world’s highest steel arch rail bridge over the Chenab and major tunnels, an official said on Sunday.

This comes as Railways successfully conducted an electric engine trial on the track on Sunday, he added. Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar, said the commissioning of this section depends on the CRS’ inspection of this vital section of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) on June 27 and 28.

“The works of Sangaldan to Reasi will be completed before the scheduled inspection of CRS,” he said. Of the total 272 km USBRL project, 209 km was commissioned in phases, with the first phase of the 118 km Qazigund-Baramulla section commissioned in October 2009, followed by 18 km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013, 25 km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014 and 48.1 km Banihal-Sangaldan stretch in February this year.

With the commissioning of the 46 km Sangaldan-Reasi section, the work on only a 17 km stretch between Reasi and Katra remains pending, which is likely to be completed by the year’s end to connect Kashmir with the rest of the country by train — a dream project on which work started in 1997 and has missed several deadlines given the geological, topographical and meteorological challenges.

Sources in the Railways said the flagging of the first train between Sangaldan to Reasi is likely to be done on June 30, connecting the Reasi district in Jammu to Kashmir via the railway line. An electric engine trial on the track was conducted successfully, marking a significant milestone, a source said, adding that engine trial was a pre-requisite for CRS inspection.

Last month, Northern Railway General Manager Shobhan Chaudhuri had inspected the Chenab Bridge up to Sangaldan station via Motor Trolley, assessing the track, electrical and mechanical system and signal telecom works in the Bakkal- Duggar-Sawalkote- Sangaldan section.

Chaudhuri also conducted balance activities for completing the work of Sawalkote yard, tunnels T-42 and T-43 with engineers of Northern Railway, IRCON and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL).

“The train service from Ramban (Sangaldan) to Reasi via the world’s highest railway bridge built on river Chenab to begin soon. The Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project will be completed by year-end,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh wrote on X.

The 1.3 km Chenab rail bridge, located 359 m above the riverbed, 35 m higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, forms a crucial link of the project. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has already announced plans to develop the bridge as a ‘tourist spot’.

The base of the steel and concrete arch bridge between Bakkal and Kauri, 42 km from Reasi town, was completed in November 2017, allowing for the start of the construction of the main arch, which was done in April 2021.

Another milestone on the bridge was achieved in August 2022 when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a ‘Golden Joint’, paving the way for the laying of the track which was completed the next year.

Reasi DC Vishesh Paul Mahajan, who recently inspected the railway line, said the people of the district were eagerly waiting to listen to the train’s siren and its chugging on the trek.

“The commissioning of the Sangaldan-Reasi section means an alternative link between Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir. This will be followed by linking Katra station to Kashmir, heralding a new phase and the biggest achievement with the Valley getting connected to Kanyakumari,” he said. Mahajan said when the train crosses the Chenab bridge, anytime soon it will be a proud moment for the country that “our engineers have gifted the highest railway bridge to the world”.

“This entire railway project is full of engineering marvels as most of the 111-km section between Katra and Banihal passes through tunnels and bridges. We have India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge (Anji Khad) also here,” he said, saluting the Railways for inching closer to completing the ‘dream project’.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Reasi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

3
India

Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

4
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

5
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

6
India

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

7
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

8
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

9
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

10
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces

Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths

Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers


Cities

View All

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Youth kidnapped, killed by three over old enmity

Married woman dies after consuming poison

12 booked for assaulting Chutala village residents

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

Expect respite from heat, rain likely from tomorrow

Fire breaks out in paint factory

All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

Police crack down on improper parking, book 2.4 lakh violators

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Former MP Rinku targets AAP

Cops conduct search op to apprehend drug peddlers

JIT allottees threaten protest against state government

Youth kidnapped, killed over old enmity in Amritsar, 1 held

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

14 booked for assaulting PSPCL staff

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp