Officials asked to add non-local voters: PDP

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 6

PDP chief and ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged the administration had given verbal orders to its officials to register non-local labourers and defence personnel as voters. In a tweet, she stated that the Baramulla Tehsildar passed such orders verbally at a meeting on Monday. “The administration must come clean on this,” she stated.

A day before, J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hridesh Kumar held an all-party meeting in Jammu where political parties opposed any move to include non-local residents as voters in the electoral rolls which are being prepared for upcoming Assembly elections.