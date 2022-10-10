Officials asked to clear traffic at Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 9

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Sunday impressed upon the traffic authorities concerned to clear the stranded traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway within 24 hours.

The meeting was attended virtually by additional chief secretaries of agriculture production and home, both the divisional commissioners, transport secretary; IG (Traffic); deputy commissioners and other officials of the traffic and the NHAI.

Mehta directed traffic officials to formulate a viable plan for the smooth movement of traffic on the highway in association with fruit growers. He asked them to ensure that the fruit-laden trucks leaving from Valley should reach their destinations taking appropriate time without any undue delay.

Mehta urged them to submit daily reports to his office about the travel time and the number of vehicles reaching Jammu or Srinagar leaving from opposite directions. He enjoined upon them to publish daily the number of vehicles stranded including place and reasons thereof. He asked them to simultaneously give time required for restoration of the normal traffic on this road.

For seasonal migration, the Tribal Affairs Department and DCs were directed to facilitate the movement of nomads on the highway in trucks along with their family members and livestock. They were asked to make these arrangements for their easement and better traffic management on this vital link between the capital cities.