Officials meet on security threat

PTI

Jammu, August 20

Amid a spurt in terror activities in Rajouri and Poonch districts, a high-level security meeting was held on Saturday to devise an action plan to counter the emerging threat, a police official said. The conference held in Rajouri was attended by Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh and Army officers. The ADGP also visited Thanamandi and was briefed by Rajouri SSP Mohammad Aslam on security.